Fresno State adds new crop of Dogs on National Signing Day

With the addition of offensive lineman Rolan Fullwood (Lawndale HS) and defensive end Ja'Quez Harvey (Locke HS) the class was finalized to 17 new players.
𝙍𝙊𝙇𝘼𝙉 𝙁𝙐𝙇𝙇𝙒𝙊𝙊𝘿 ▶️— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) February 3, 2021
🏈Offensive Line
📍Long Beach, Calif.
🎒Lawndale High School
📱@rollxntharuler1#RareBreed21 | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/oc53Poi1KB
Here's what Kalen DeBoer had to say about both players. "Rolan is a big and physical offensive tackle that plays with an edge. He has great feet for a player of his size. As he grows and develops, the skies the limit to what he will be capable of doing on the football field."
𝙅𝘼'𝙌𝙐𝙀𝙕 𝙃𝘼𝙍𝙑𝙀𝙔 ▶️— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) February 3, 2021
🏈Defensive End
📍Los Angeles, Calif.
🎒Locke High School
📱@D1Quezz#RareBreed21 | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/iwRufjFXnw
"Ja'Quez is a very explosive athlete that is versatile and can play multiple positions. He is constantly in the backfield and causes a lot of problems for opposing quarterbacks."
The Bulldogs also added six players to its Spring Football roster headlined by a pair of transfers in Tyson Maeva (Boise State/Florida International) & sophomore RB Jordan Wilmore (Utah). Wilmore was a four star recruit coming out of Lawndale HS and ran the ball 67 times for 248 yards and a touchdown while with the Utes.
After finishing the COVID-19 shortened season with a record of 3-3, FS gets ready to kick off the 2021 season on August 28th against UCONN.