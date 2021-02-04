Sports

Fresno State adds new crop of Dogs on National Signing Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kalen DeBoer got a head start on the 2021 class with a handful of commits during the early signing period back in December and Wednesday the second year coach secured his second wave of players.

With the addition of offensive lineman Rolan Fullwood (Lawndale HS) and defensive end Ja'Quez Harvey (Locke HS) the class was finalized to 17 new players.



Here's what Kalen DeBoer had to say about both players. "Rolan is a big and physical offensive tackle that plays with an edge. He has great feet for a player of his size. As he grows and develops, the skies the limit to what he will be capable of doing on the football field."



"Ja'Quez is a very explosive athlete that is versatile and can play multiple positions. He is constantly in the backfield and causes a lot of problems for opposing quarterbacks."

The Bulldogs also added six players to its Spring Football roster headlined by a pair of transfers in Tyson Maeva (Boise State/Florida International) & sophomore RB Jordan Wilmore (Utah). Wilmore was a four star recruit coming out of Lawndale HS and ran the ball 67 times for 248 yards and a touchdown while with the Utes.

After finishing the COVID-19 shortened season with a record of 3-3, FS gets ready to kick off the 2021 season on August 28th against UCONN.
