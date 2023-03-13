WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Taking Action Together

Fresno State's College Assistance Migrant Program hosts leadership conference

The students were able to take part in hands-on workshops and sessions on Fresno State's campus.

Brittany Jacob Image
ByBrittany Jacob KFSN logo
Monday, March 13, 2023 5:34PM
FS's College Assistance Migrant Program hosts leadership conference
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno State's College Assistance Migrant Program hosted its Leadership Conference over the weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's College Assistance Migrant Program hosted its Leadership Conference over the weekend.

It's aimed at helping students develop their leadership, communication, and networking skills.

These students come from migrant or seasonal farm-working families across the state.

The students were able to take part in hands-on workshops and sessions on Fresno State's campus.

The Camp Director, Ofelia Gamez, said hundreds of students attended from 13 programs across the state and Arizona.

"It is very important for our students to feel a sense of belonging, to feel like they can make it. Oftentimes we ourselves, not only students, are our worst critics," Gamez said.

The program was in conjunction with "Rise to It" Productions, and Dr. Jonathan Hernandez was the keynote speaker.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW