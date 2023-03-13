Fresno State's College Assistance Migrant Program hosts leadership conference

Fresno State's College Assistance Migrant Program hosted its Leadership Conference over the weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's College Assistance Migrant Program hosted its Leadership Conference over the weekend.

It's aimed at helping students develop their leadership, communication, and networking skills.

These students come from migrant or seasonal farm-working families across the state.

The students were able to take part in hands-on workshops and sessions on Fresno State's campus.

The Camp Director, Ofelia Gamez, said hundreds of students attended from 13 programs across the state and Arizona.

"It is very important for our students to feel a sense of belonging, to feel like they can make it. Oftentimes we ourselves, not only students, are our worst critics," Gamez said.

The program was in conjunction with "Rise to It" Productions, and Dr. Jonathan Hernandez was the keynote speaker.