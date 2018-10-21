Fresno State nursing students provide free healthcare services for underserved communities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Nursing students at Fresno State provided access to free health care for under-served Central Valley communities.
The event called Health on Wheels took place at the Fresno Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Students gave residents free immunizations, diabetes and blood pressure screenings and health assessments.
"The purpose is to serve communities that are under-served but it is also to serve students they get hands-on training that they don't normally get," said Nursing Professor Kathleen Rindohl.
Nearly 100 people received services from the event.