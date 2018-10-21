Fresno State nursing students provide free healthcare services for underserved communities

EMBED </>More Videos

The event called Health on Wheels took place at the Fresno Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Nursing students at Fresno State provided access to free health care for under-served Central Valley communities.

The event called Health on Wheels took place at the Fresno Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students gave residents free immunizations, diabetes and blood pressure screenings and health assessments.

"The purpose is to serve communities that are under-served but it is also to serve students they get hands-on training that they don't normally get," said Nursing Professor Kathleen Rindohl.

Nearly 100 people received services from the event.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man found dead inside vacant home in Southeast Fresno
Son's desperate plea to public after mom struck by hit-and-run driver
Southwest plane diverted over unwanted game of 'footsie'
Amy Schumer boycotts Super Bowl in support of Kaepernick
Video shows officer punching 14-year-old girl during arrest
VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
Local business offering spook-tacular fun
Fire destroys Visalia home, damages second
Show More
The Garden of Innocence lays to rest two babies who died without families
Powerball jackpot climbs to $620 million after no winner
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
9-year-old patient steals Pharrell Williams' heart at CHLA gala
Verizon employee charged for sending customer's nudes
More News