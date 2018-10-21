Fresno State nursing students provide free healthcare services for underserved communities

Nursing students at Fresno State provided access to free health care for under-served Central Valley communities.The event called Health on Wheels took place at the Fresno Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.Students gave residents free immunizations, diabetes and blood pressure screenings and health assessments."The purpose is to serve communities that are under-served but it is also to serve students they get hands-on training that they don't normally get," said Nursing Professor Kathleen Rindohl.Nearly 100 people received services from the event.