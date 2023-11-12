Spartans take back Valley Trophy from 'Dogs in dominating fashion 42-18

The Valley Trophy is back in the hands of San Jose State after dominating the Bulldogs 42-18 at CEFCU Stadium Saturday Night.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley Trophy is back in the hands of San Jose State (5-5) after beating the Bulldogs (8-2) 42-18 at CEFCU Stadium Saturday Night.

Many Red-Wave fans questioned Fresno State as -2.5 underdogs coming into the matchup, but the Spartans would blow by that margin for their 4th straight win of the season.

SJSU's 6th-year Senior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro punched the 'Dogs in the mouth early with a 25-yard strike to wide receiver Malaki Miller to open the scoring at 7-0 with 12:34 to go in the first quarter.

Bulldog Kicker Dylan Lynch answered with a 31-yard field goal to make it 7-3 in the first, but the Spartans would retaliate with back-to-back-to touchdowns from wide receiver Isaac Jernagin, running back Kairee Robinson, and wide receiver Nick Nash to take a commanding 28-3 lead with 9:55 to go in the first half.

With 7:57 left in the second quarter, Fresno State looked to find a sign of life after quarterback Mikey Keene aired out a 39-yard touchdown pass to Bulldog wide receiver and San Joaquin Memorial grad Mac Dalena to make things 28-10.

But, on the ensuing drive, Keene scrambled for first down resulting in a big hit that caused his head to slam into the turf.

Backup quarterback Logan Fife then entered the game but was sacked to end the drive.

Bulldogs trailed 28-10 at the break, which marked their biggest halftime deficit of the season.

Fife started the second half, and the Spartans started to put their foot on the 'Dogs neck.

With more than 10 minutes to go in the third quarterback, Fife was intercepted at the goal line by SJSU's Michael Dansby who would take the pass 98 yards the other way for a pick-six to go up 35-10. A play that would ultimately be the dagger for the 'Dogs.

SJSU made it 42-10 through Kairee Robinson. After a 47-yard run, the Spartan back punched it in from five yards out. The Bulldogs responded with a seven-play, 71-yard drive that Fife finished off with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Moss with 9:01 remaining in the game. Opting for the two-point conversion, Fife connected with Jake Boust for two.

Spartans ended the night with 469 total yards -- 313 coming on the ground.

SJSU running back and Central High grad Quali Conley contributed 93 rushing yards on 15 carries.

It was a nearly identical night for both Bulldog quarterbacks.

Keene finished 12-20, 110 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception, while Fife went 11-21, 115 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception.

Bulldog running back Malik Sherrod was held to just 68 yards on 15 carries.

Mac Dalena led all Bulldog wide receivers with six catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Fresno State hosts New Mexico for Senior Day at Valley Children's Stadium next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

