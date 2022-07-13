fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State's Bulldog Stadium to be renamed Valley Children's Stadium, CSU board votes

EMBED <>More Videos

Board to vote on changing name of Bulldog Stadium

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's football stadium will have a new name.

On Wednesday, the CSU Board of Trustees voted to change the name of Bulldog Stadium to Valley Children's Stadium.

Last August, Fresno State and Valley Children's Healthcare agreed to a 10-year, $10 million stadium naming rights deal.

The money will be paid out over 10 years and will be used for scholarships, youth programs, and stadium enhancements.

Valley Children's deal came at a time Fresno State missed out on money from ticket sales and TV revenue because of the pandemic.

The lack of funds led to the elimination of three sports.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnovalley childrens hospitalfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Fresno State to host tailgate for USC matchup in September
Team behind the team: FS creative group builds social media following
Board to vote on changing name of Bulldog Stadium
Orlando Robinson, Bryson Williams go undrafted, still have road to NBA
TOP STORIES
Dad, son arrested for Fresno double homicide that killed relative: PD
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to over 3,700 acres
Violent court outburst as Valley child sex convict delays punishment
20-year-old man shot and killed in Tulare, police say
1 shot during confrontation with Clovis police
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
Murder charge filed in 2008 Tulare cold case
Show More
2 homes destroyed by fire in Reedley, 6 people displaced: Officials
Henry Madden's name to be removed from Fresno State library: CSU board
Next step approved for Measure C to be on November ballot
Thinking of buying a car? You might be in for sticker shock
SF couple allowed to use driveway again after $1.5K fine ordeal
More TOP STORIES News