Fresno State's Bulldog Stadium to be renamed Valley Children's Stadium, CSU board votes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's football stadium will have a new name.
On Wednesday, the CSU Board of Trustees voted to change the name of Bulldog Stadium to Valley Children's Stadium.
Last August, Fresno State and Valley Children's Healthcare agreed to a 10-year, $10 million stadium naming rights deal.
The money will be paid out over 10 years and will be used for scholarships, youth programs, and stadium enhancements.
Valley Children's deal came at a time Fresno State missed out on money from ticket sales and TV revenue because of the pandemic.
The lack of funds led to the elimination of three sports.
