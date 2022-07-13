Fresno State's Bulldog Stadium to be renamed Valley Children's Stadium, CSU board votes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's football stadium will have a new name.On Wednesday, the CSU Board of Trustees voted to change the name of Bulldog Stadium to Valley Children's Stadium.Last August, Fresno State and Valley Children's Healthcare agreed to a 10-year, $10 million stadium naming rights deal.The money will be paid out over 10 years and will be used for scholarships, youth programs, and stadium enhancements.Valley Children's deal came at a time Fresno State missed out on money from ticket sales and TV revenue because of the pandemic.The lack of funds led to the elimination of three sports.