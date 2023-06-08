Fresno State sweet corn returning to farm market

The first of 75 acres of sweet corn was planted in January. More blocks have been planted for supply through August.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's sweet corn, a Valley favorite, is once again ready to be sold!

The corn officially goes on sale starting at 8 am on Friday, June 9.

Shoppers can get three ears for $2 inside the market. They can also pick up corn outside that's pre-bagged - 10 ears for $8.50. Two mobile purchase stations will be available on the north side of the store.

The Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market is located on Chesnut and Barstow.

The first of 75 acres of sweet corn was planted on January 24. Officials say more blocks have been planted for supply through August.

A variety of fruits and vegetables are also available at the market.

The market will be open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday, 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday and 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday.