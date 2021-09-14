fresno state

Fresno State considering transition to online classes after Thanksgiving

While an official decision has not been made, university officials said it's one of many options they're considering.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Fresno County and the Central Valley, Fresno State administrators are considering switching back to virtual learning after Thanksgiving to limit the spread of the virus.

University President Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval mentioned the possible transition during a virtual forum last week, The Collegian, Fresno State's student newspaper, reported.

Jiménez-Sandoval said officials were aware that students and staff would travel and interact with more people during holiday gatherings. Going back to online learning would help limit the number of people on campus.

While an official decision has not been made, university officials tell Action News that a switch to virtual learning is one of many options they're considering.

Administrators said they would make their decision while working with guidance from the Fresno County health department and the California State University Office of the Chancellor.

