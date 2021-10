FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is calling on the Red Wave to show up for the Bulldogs as they take on UNLV this Friday by offering a sweet sale.Full-time students can purchase tickets for $5. Students can also purchase up to two guest tickets, but those are not discounted.Officials say 4,000 general admission tickets are available to Fresno State students and their guests for the student section.Interested students can find information at this link or call 559-278-3647.