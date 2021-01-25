Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State women's basketball assistant discusses prep work

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It had been 323 days since that controversial ending in Las Vegas that resulted in Boise State winning the Mountain West Tournament.Taking on the team currently in first place in the standings, the Bulldogs went on to win game one by 35 points.It was a much tighter affair in game two with the Bulldogs winning 67-64.There are plenty of people to credit for the sweep from the players to the coaches, but we caught up with the Dogs' lead scout for Boise State.In the video above, Assistant Coach Mandi Carver chatted with us about that and walks us through just when that prep work starts.