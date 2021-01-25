Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State women's basketball assistant discusses prep work

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It had been 323 days since that controversial ending in Las Vegas that resulted in Boise State winning the Mountain West Tournament.

Taking on the team currently in first place in the standings, the Bulldogs went on to win game one by 35 points.

It was a much tighter affair in game two with the Bulldogs winning 67-64.

There are plenty of people to credit for the sweep from the players to the coaches, but we caught up with the Dogs' lead scout for Boise State.

In the video above, Assistant Coach Mandi Carver chatted with us about that and walks us through just when that prep work starts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnobulldog breakdownfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Former Bulldog applies lessons from the gridiron to medical practice
Meet the Bulldog: Emily Cutler
Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with Fresno State women's equestrian team
Bulldog Breakdown: Mykal Walker looks back on rookie NFL season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Safety measures in place with weather system to hit Fresno Co. mountains
Hiker who went missing at Yosemite National Park found dead
Mono winds destroy Oakhurst home, forcing out single mother and her twins
Outdoor dining ban may be driving increase in COVID cases, some scientists say
Ambulance involved in crash while responding to crash in Fresno County
Biden to lift ban on transgender people serving in military
Anti-face mask protest held at Sprouts in North Fresno
Show More
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
Fresno Co. educators, farmworkers must wait longer for COVID vaccine
Former Bulldog applies lessons from the gridiron to medical practice
32-year-old DUI driver crashes into tree in Merced, police say
Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church
More TOP STORIES News