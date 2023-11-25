  • Full Story

Fresno State Women's Volleyball team wins Mountain West championship

Saturday, November 25, 2023 4:25AM
LAS VEGAS (KFSN) -- In five dramatic sets, the Fresno State Women's Volleyball team won the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas on Friday.

With a 3-2 win against Colorado State, the Bulldogs have now clinched an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

It will mark the fifth appearance for the Bulldogs in the tournament, the last being in 2002.

The Mountain West championship win comes in Leisa Rosen's first year at the helm.

"Everybody's making it about me and it's not. It's about my support staff, it's about these girls and it's about how hard they worked. I am a part of them & I couldn't be any more proud," Rosen said after the win.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament starts on Thursday.

The team will find out their opponents in a selection show on Sunday.

