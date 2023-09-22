Fresno Unified keeps a close eye on air quality to adjust for student safety

Smoke hung over Fresno Thursday morning, wafting in from wildfires in Northern California.

Health experts say it's important to keep an eye on kids during air quality alerts because they're much more sensitive to smoke.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Smoke hung over Fresno Thursday morning, wafting in from wildfires in Northern California.

Air Quality Alerts are in effect in the Central Valley, but they haven't reached levels that would keep the more than 70,000 students enrolled in the Fresno Unified School District indoors.

Younger kids enjoyed recess outside in the cooler temperatures at Birney Elementary School, and older students at McLane High gathered on the track for gym classes.

FUSD looks to The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District for guidance.

"We monitor the real-time air quality website," said Brett Mar, FUSD Athletic Manager. "So when it reaches level five, that's when we shut everything down."

Mar advises the district based on the Real-time Outdoor Activity Risk Guidelines.

"I sent out an email to all of our leaders, our site leaders at our elementary, middle school and high school sites, as well as our athletic directors just to let them know that we are on an air alert and we're currently at level three," said Mar.

At level 3, it's recommended groups with respiratory issues stay indoors.

At level 4, everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors, such as long runs.

Public health experts say it's particularly important to keep an eye on kids during air quality alerts because they're much more sensitive to smoke than adults.

"They actually breathe much more air for their body size compared to adults," said Asa Bradman, UC Merced Public Health Professor. "So they're actually getting a lot more stuff inside them compared to adults for each breath, and that can result in again in exacerbation. If they, for example, have asthma or other problems."

Professor Asa Bradman said it's best for everyone to stay inside when alerts are in place.

As for impacts on football games, FUSD said it will be a true game-time decision.

However, the last time a smoke event impacted games was the Hume Lake Fire back in 2015.

