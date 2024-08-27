Valley Air District holding calendar contest

Students in Kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to create an image that shows what healthy air living means to them.

Art submissions are now being accepted for the 2025 Healthy Air Living Kids' calendar contest.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley Air District is calling on all kids to flex their creativity.

Kids and teens in Kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to create an image that shows what healthy air living means to them.

Winners will receive a $100 scholarship.

The student chosen for the cover of the calendar will win a $500 scholarship.

The deadline for entries is Friday, September 27.

For contest guidelines and information about how to submit artwork, visit their website.

