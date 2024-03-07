Fresno Unified School Board looking at where to cut costs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Wednesday's Fresno Unified School District board meeting, members discussed their budget. School leaders might need to make some cost-cutting decisions.

The Fresno Unified School District faces budget cuts, which could impact non-teaching staff and certain programs.

"I want to assure our staff and community, number one, that we're committed to making sure that all of our staff still have a job here at Fresno Unified even with the budget cuts that are coming," said Nikki Henry with the Fresno Unified School District. "It might not exactly be the same job. They might be in a different position or role."

The board approved resolutions to consider eliminating and reducing classified workers, such as office staff or custodians.

The move could save the district close to $7.5 million.

"We know that we need to be prepared to be agile and flexible to make sure that our budget is balanced," said Henry.

Henry said there are several reasons why the district needs to cut costs. Such as lower attendance, cuts in state funding, a decline in enrollment, and accommodating the deal it made with the FTA union last fall.

"It's a very tired narrative," said Manuel Bonilla, the president of the Fresno Teachers Association. "It seems to blame the teachers for administration expanding the number of positions that they've had."

Bonilla said the cuts could be disruptive for students if they do happen. Especially if certain positions are not filled.

"We should always be classroom first," said Bonilla, "that includes making sure we are fully staffed. Not just filling positions. We should fill positions that need to be filled in the classroom first."

The board will also be getting department budget presentations. Departments will show where they will make needed 7% cuts. The district is already tapping into its reserve funds to help soften the impact of budget shortfalls.

Henry said there won't be any final decisions made on Wednesday's agenda items.

They will vote to advance the proposals so that budget discussions can continue.

Final budget approval will happen in June.

