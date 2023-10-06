Five schools in Fresno Unified are becoming Community Schools with the help of a grant from the state. Here's how this helps students and families.

5 Fresno Unified schools to become "Community Schools" thanks to state grant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Holland Elementary School looks like any elementary school you've probably visited.

Kids enjoying recess and also learning math.

Now the school is hoping to make things even better for students and their families.

That's because it will transition into a Community School which has four main areas of focus:

Student's academic and social-emotional well-being Helping parents and family members better support their students in all areas Helping teachers and staff address student needs Expand opportunities beyond a regular school day to reinforce learning

"No school will look like any other school or shouldn't look like any other school because every school has different needs," FUSD Chief of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Castillo says five schools will transition into Community Schools.

Holland, Birney, Norseman, and Thomas Elementary Schools as well as Fort Miller Middle School.

It's possible thanks to a grant from the California Community Schools Partnership Program.

Each school will receive around $300,000 a year for the next three years.

They will also have a coordinator at each school to facilitate all ideas and changes.

At Holland Elementary, that's Arturo Garcia.

"I have always been like a servant to my community and I feel like in this role, I'm going to be able to affect a lot more kids," Garcia said.

Holland is already working on changes.

Parents said they wanted more enhanced after-school programs so Principal Adele Stewart says they're adding more resources.

"We're partnering with Fresno Pacific University which is providing trained math tutors for the afterschool program," Stewart said.

Stewart says they're looking forward to engaging more with families and hope to be a place families can depend on for support and the success of their students.

"I think our key takeaway is really building the relationships with our families so that they feel welcome on campus, that they're part of the community, that they're part of the fun activities and the work behind the scenes to get these things going," Stewart said.

The district has applied for additional funding.

If awarded, that money will go toward the original five schools and 15 more schools.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.