Sunnyside teachers create videos to encourage students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Unified school is finding unique ways to spread some cheer to their students.

After the announcement that studies were coming to a stop, Sunnyside High School teachers wanted to make sure they could check in with their students.

"We left school on the 13th of March just expecting another Friday and I thought I'd be back to school on Monday and see my students again," said Sunnyside teacher Jim Weaver.

"We didn't get the notice until 3 pm on a Friday and had no chance to say goodbye to the kids," Sunnyside Teacher Katie McQuone Botello said.

Teachers came up with an idea: spread a little encouragement by making a video.

"We set up a google drive folder for the teachers to upload the videos and they just started pouring in," Botello said.

"Just sharing encouragement, telling the kids we miss them and to hang in there and take care of themselves," added Weaer.

Students liked the video so much, staff decided to make them a weekly occurrence. This weeks topic is social distancing. The videos come out every Tuesday. You can view the video here.

For more educational resources for kids stuck at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, click here.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
