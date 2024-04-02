Fresno Unified board members calling for expanded search for new superintendent

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search for the next superintendent to lead Fresno Unified School District continues to be contentious as board members debate whether it search should be broadened.

Surrounded by city council members, union heads, and other community leaders, Fresno Unified School Board President Susan Wittrup stood before cameras Tuesday.

She made another plea to the community, asking them to speak up about the ongoing search to replace outgoing Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Her press conference came the day before the board is set to interview only internal candidates for the position in a closed door session.

"Fresno Unified should consider external candidates for two reasons: to ensure the best qualified candidates have an opportunity to apply and be considered and to validate the selection of an internal candidate who had to compete with other strong candidates to get the job," explained Wittrup.

She claims the decision to solely focus on internal candidates came from misleading information by the contracted consulting group, Leadership Associates, on information gathered at community listening sessions.

Wittrup is asking community members to sign a petition to open up the search to external candidates.

Vice Chairman of the Parent Advisory Council Chris Dowdy says parents feel ignored by the board.

"To shut out your votes, keep them blocked or secret, to not take in the interest of parents beyond these listening sessions that they did is to show that they're not being transparent or they're not working with us or care about what we feel," Dowdy said.

According to the petition, four of the seven board members opposed opening the search, including Trustee Claudia Cazares.

But community input seems to have altered her opinion.

In a post to Facebook Tuesday morning, Cazares wrote:

"Community feedback is an important part of the process and I internalize the recommendations in this decision and all other decisions I have made as your representative. Given the strong pull towards opening the search nationwide, I requested that we move in that direction as well several days ago."

However, not everyone is swayed.

Trustee Keshia Thomas wasn't available for interview Tuesday but says her opinion hasn't changed since she spoke with Action News last week, saying she's committed to the internal search first.

"Just because we're having internal interviews does not mean that we have to select somebody that day we may decide that, you know, none of them are our choices, we may decide that they are, but that's to be determined by the complete board," said Thomas.

She says any accusation that the report from Leadership Associates was inaccurate is not true.

Before the school board enters closed session tomorrow to interview internal candidates there will be an opportunity for public comment.

Wittrup is encouraging people to attend to push for more transparency and a wider search.

That meeting is tomorrow here at the district education center at 4:30 pm on Wednesday.

To view the petition, click here.

