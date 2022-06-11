Fresno Unified teacher accused of committing lewd acts with child

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno elementary school teacher is accused of committing lewd acts with a child under 14 years old.
32-year-old William Robert Duprey was arrested by Fresno Police Friday morning.
He was booked into the Fresno County Jail.
Fresno Unified officials confirm Duprey is a teacher at Wolters Elementary School.
He has been placed on leave as the investigation moves forward.
