Fresno Unified teacher accused of committing lewd acts with child

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno elementary school teacher is accused of committing lewd acts with a child under 14 years old.32-year-old William Robert Duprey was arrested by Fresno Police Friday morning.He was booked into the Fresno County Jail.Fresno Unified officials confirm Duprey is a teacher at Wolters Elementary School.He has been placed on leave as the investigation moves forward.