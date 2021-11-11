veterans day

Fresno's Veterans Day Parade back to honor local heroes for 102nd year

The streets of downtown Fresno will be full of bands, spectators and, of course, our country's heroes.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After having to skip a year due to the pandemic, the biggest Veterans Day Parade this side of the Mississippi is back for its 102nd year.

The Fresno Veterans Parade takes place downtown on Thursday to honor veterans in Central California and nationwide.

The parade starts at 11:11 am, but one Vietnam veteran was out early Thursday morning to honor those who served.

John DeCicco made breakfast for any veteran that comes by O Street and Ventura. The breakfast is free.

DeCicco was set up about a mile away from where the parade will begin.

It will go along P Street, passing Fresno City Hall, turn onto Fresno Street and eventually end at Chukchansi Park.

Organizers say there are 170 entries, bands and even tanks traveling the parade route.

This year's grand marshals will be retired Air Force colonels Linda and Scott Phillips.

Make sure you have your eyes on the sky as there will be a helicopter flyover from law enforcement.

Organizers say they're expecting 10,000 to 15,000 people this year.

