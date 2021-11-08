List of Veterans Day events in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Communities around the Central Valley will celebrate our veterans on Veterans Day.
Here's a list of some of the events across Central California:
Free Entrance to the National Parks
Date Thursday, November 11
Event Info: National parks are America's best idea, and there are more than 400 parks available to everyone, every day. The fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite, especially one of the national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. The others are free all the time. The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.
Tesoro Viejo to Host Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast
Date Thursday, November 11
Time: 8 am to 10 am
Location: Tesoro Viejo Town Center | 4150 Town Center Blvd | Madera, CA 93636
Event Info: To salute and honor our military service men and women, Tesoro Viejo will host a pancake breakfast in its Town Center this Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11th from 8am - 10am. This breakfast is free for veterans, and the general public is welcome to attend. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, juice, and coffee. For non-veterans, a suggested $5 donation is requested. All money collected will be donated to the Association of United States Army, a military charity whose mission is to support soldiers and their families.
Hubbard-Baro Memorial regarding our 17th Annual "In their Honor" Memorial Golf Tournament
Date Thursday, November 11
Time: 8 am
Location: Fort Washington Country Club- 10272 N. Millbrook, Fresno
Event Info: 17th Annual Hubbard-Baro Memorial "In their Honor" Memorial Golf Tournament held on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021 at Fort Washington Country Club in Fresno, CA. Funds raised are directly donated to our local VA Hospital here in Fresno, in particular the rehabilitation division. Over a thousand new men and women come to the VA for treatment annually. The tournament originally began in 2005 with a very small field of close friends, in commemoration of Corporal Jeremiah Baro and Lance Corporal Jared Hubbard who were killed in action in 2004. However, the brothers of Jared Hubbard immediately joined the Army to honor their brother. The youngest of the boys, Nathan Hubbard, was killed in action in 2007 leaving the oldest brother Jason no choice but to return home. In consideration of family and sacrifice, the "Hubbard Act" was passed in July of 2008; allowing the sole survivor of families to take Honorably Discharge and return home with full benefits.
Fresno Veterans Day Parade
Date Thursday, November 11
Time: 11:11 am
Location: Fresno City Hall- 2600 Fresno Street, Fresno
Merced Veterans Day Drive Thru Parade
Date Thursday, November 11
Time: 1 pm to 4 pm
Location: Bob Hart Square- Canal Street + Main Street
Event Info: Merced County is pleased to announce that at this time we are moving forward in planning the 17th Annual Veterans Day Parade in the City of Merced on Thursday, November 11, 2021! However, we are fully aware that with the uncertainty of COVID-19, events can drastically change or be cancelled altogether. In keeping with current COVID-19 safety guidance and protocols, we have redesigned the traditional parade to a Drive Thru experience. The parade will follow the familiar parade route along Main Street in downtown Merced, however, with a few changes. Parade floats and participants will be positioned along Main Street between M and G Streets AND the public will have the opportunity to drive thru the event, heading east from M Street toward G Street. This parade format will allow for spacing between parade entries and no direct contact with the public. The public is invited to drive thru the event anytime between 1 and 4 pm. Due to street closures along Main Street, the public may enter the parade route at R Street and M Street.
Clovis Veterans Memorial District Veterans Day
Date Thursday, November 11
Time: Various events & times
Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District-808 4th Street, Clovis
Lemoore American Legion Post 100's 8th Annual Veterans Day Parade
Date: Thursday, November 11
Time: 6 pm
Location: Downtown Lemoore
Merced County 'Field of Light'
Date: Saturday, November 13
Time: 2 pm
Location: Merced College Lawn
Event Info: The "Field of Honor" was created to memorialize Merced County military veterans and first responders who risked, or even gave, their lives to preserve our safety and freedom.
