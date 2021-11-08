List of Veterans Day events in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Communities around the Central Valley will celebrate our veterans on Veterans Day.Here's a list of some of the events across Central California:Thursday, November 11National parks are America's best idea, and there are more than 400 parks available to everyone, every day. The fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite, especially one of the national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. The others are free all the time. The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.Thursday, November 118 am to 10 amTesoro Viejo Town Center | 4150 Town Center Blvd | Madera, CA 93636To salute and honor our military service men and women, Tesoro Viejo will host a pancake breakfast in its Town Center this Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11th from 8am - 10am. This breakfast is free for veterans, and the general public is welcome to attend. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, juice, and coffee. For non-veterans, a suggested $5 donation is requested. All money collected will be donated to the Association of United States Army, a military charity whose mission is to support soldiers and their families.Thursday, November 118 amFort Washington Country Club- 10272 N. Millbrook, Fresno17th Annual Hubbard-Baro Memorial "In their Honor" Memorial Golf Tournament held on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021 at Fort Washington Country Club in Fresno, CA. Funds raised are directly donated to our local VA Hospital here in Fresno, in particular the rehabilitation division. Over a thousand new men and women come to the VA for treatment annually. The tournament originally began in 2005 with a very small field of close friends, in commemoration of Corporal Jeremiah Baro and Lance Corporal Jared Hubbard who were killed in action in 2004. However, the brothers of Jared Hubbard immediately joined the Army to honor their brother. The youngest of the boys, Nathan Hubbard, was killed in action in 2007 leaving the oldest brother Jason no choice but to return home. In consideration of family and sacrifice, the "Hubbard Act" was passed in July of 2008; allowing the sole survivor of families to take Honorably Discharge and return home with full benefits.Thursday, November 1111:11 amFresno City Hall- 2600 Fresno Street, FresnoThursday, November 111 pm to 4 pmBob Hart Square- Canal Street + Main StreetMerced County is pleased to announce that at this time we are moving forward in planning the 17th Annual Veterans Day Parade in the City of Merced on Thursday, November 11, 2021! However, we are fully aware that with the uncertainty of COVID-19, events can drastically change or be cancelled altogether. In keeping with current COVID-19 safety guidance and protocols, we have redesigned the traditional parade to a Drive Thru experience. The parade will follow the familiar parade route along Main Street in downtown Merced, however, with a few changes. Parade floats and participants will be positioned along Main Street between M and G Streets AND the public will have the opportunity to drive thru the event, heading east from M Street toward G Street. This parade format will allow for spacing between parade entries and no direct contact with the public. The public is invited to drive thru the event anytime between 1 and 4 pm. Due to street closures along Main Street, the public may enter the parade route at R Street and M Street.Thursday, November 11Various events & timesClovis Veterans Memorial District-808 4th Street, ClovisThursday, November 116 pmDowntown LemooreSaturday, November 132 pmMerced College LawnThe "Field of Honor" was created to memorialize Merced County military veterans and first responders who risked, or even gave, their lives to preserve our safety and freedom.