FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Vietnam war veteran and beloved Fresno father has lost his fight against COVID-19.
His six children and wife are remembering the selfless man who served as the glue to their family for decades.
73-year-old Milton Casey served his country with pride in the Army National Guard 40th infantry division during the Vietnam War.
He fought many foes - on the battlefield and in the hospital, against life-threatening illnesses.
But this invisible enemy was too merciless.
He died on Tuesday.
Alejandra Lopez is one of Casey's six children.
"He's actually gone, we just never thought that day would come," said Lopez.
Casey survived cancer in 2008, pneumonia two years later, a heart attack in 2020, and most recently underwent open heart surgery last summer.
Casey's family says he loved to fly small aircraft, turning his passion into a purpose, using his aviation skills in the military to save lives.
Due to heart complications, he stopped flying.
After all that, his family thought COVID would be an easy battle, but it was one he lost.
While his health clipped his wings, his family says his spirit of service carries on.
If you want to help the family with funeral expenses, you can contribute to their GoFundMe.
Heartbroken family remembers Fresno Vietnam War veteran who lost his life to COVID-19
73-year-old Milton Casey served his country during the Vietnam War and later survived cancer.
COVID-19
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News