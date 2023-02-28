WATCH LIVE

Fresno Yosemite International Airport getting boost in funding ahead of expansion project

The grant will be divided between eight airports across California -- including more than $7 million for FYI.

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 2:44PM
Fresno Yosemite International Airport is set to receive a major boost in funding thanks in part to a $139 million grant from the FAA.

The announcement comes just days after the city council approved a more than $126 million contract with Q&D Construction for FYI's expansion.

The project will include a new TSA screening area, additional shopping and dining locations and a state-of-the-art baggage handling system.

The project is expected to open to the public in the Fall of 2025.

