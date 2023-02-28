Fresno Yosemite International Airport getting boost in funding ahead of expansion project

Fresno Yosemite International Airport is set to receive a major boost in funding thanks in part to a $139 million grant from the FAA.

The announcement comes just days after the city council approved a more than $126 million contract with Q &D Construction for FYI's expansion.

The project will include a new TSA screening area, additional shopping and dining locations and a state-of-the-art baggage handling system.

The project is expected to open to the public in the Fall of 2025.