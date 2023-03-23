FresYes Fest to feature food trucks, shopping and music

The biggest block party of the year is returning to downtown Fresno this weekend. The FresYes Fest kicks off this Saturday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The biggest block party of the year is returning to downtown Fresno this weekend.

The FresYes Fest kicks off this Saturday.

Some 100 local businesses will line Fulton Street from 1 pm until 11 pm.

Food trucks, shopping, music and beer from Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company.

This is a free family and dog-friendly event.

Organizers say it has something for everyone.

"Whether you're looking for an afternoon to stroll around, look at shopping vendors, get some food with kids, we have that and by nighttime, it turns into a little more party," says Mike Oz with Fresno Street Eats.

Organizers say this year will include a fun zone for kids.

There will also be a pop-up inside Chukchansi Park with a full bar and DJ.