Friant Dam spillway continues to overflow into Central Valley rivers and canals

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rushing water at Friant Dam is spilling over at record speeds.

The dam is so full, last week the Bureau of Reclamation had to start releasing water over the top of the spillway.

"We've got about 1,600 cubic feet per second points over the top. so we have water coming over the top. We are so full. and about 1,750 cfs going out of the bottom through the river outlets," says Bureau of Reclamation area manager, Michael Jackson.

Friant Dam's max capacity is 528,000 acre-feet.

The dam just reached over 4 million acre-feet through the system this month, which is eight times the amount of Millerton Lake.

Jackson explains the water is being released into the San Joaquin River and into the Friant-Kern and Madera canals.

"And then the ocean needs to be replenished, or the streams leading to the ocean also, need to be replenished with freshwater. So from that perspective, I would say it's not being wasted as long as people are being mindful of their conservation practices," mentions Jackson.

For locals, this is a sight to see.

"I have never seen this waterfall look as beautiful as it is right now. I have driven by and seen trickles here and there but man, this is breathtaking," says Fresno County local, Virginia Valdez.

Some even made the trip from Madera County to see the water spill.

"it was incredible, we were coming down the road over here and we saw it and he was like 'Wow grandma look at that water coming out you should see it' so we came and pulled in and wanted to take a look for ourselves and take some pictures," says Madera local, Carla Gorman.

Other long-time residents say this is the first time they have ever seen water spilling over this fast.

"We drove by it on our way to Huntington Lake and I have never seen this spillway like this," mentions Mariposa resident, Robert Waterman.

Virginia also mentions, "I can stare at it all day, it's beautiful, it's very nice. I love it and I hope other people can enjoy it too and enjoy it as well."

Now, the Bureau of Reclamation does want to remind people that water near the dam is always off limits, as it can be dangerous.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.