Portion of Friant Road in Fresno County dedicated in memory of former Clovis Unified administrator

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Clovis Unified administrator who was hit and killed in 2018 is getting a road dedicated in his memory on Friday.

The County of Fresno is naming a portion of Friant Road in memory of Gavin Gladding.

On February 28, 2023, the Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the dedication and installation of the road signs.

The memorial will be located at 1000 E. Copper Avenue in front of the Copper Market.

Gladding, who was Fort Washington Elementary School's vice principal, was killed in a hit-and-run crash while jogging on September 16, 2018.

The California Highway Patrol arrested 18-year-old Rogelio Alvarez for the incident. He was later convicted and sentenced to three years in prison

Alvarez only served 13 months of his sentence.

A bill to increase penalties for fatal hit-and-run drivers failed to pass out of the California Assembly Appropriations committee. The law has previously passed in the California State Assembly twice but failed in the State Senate.