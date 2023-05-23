Gavin's Law fails to pass through Assembly Appropriations Committee

A bill to increase penalties for fatal hit-and-run drivers failed to pass out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee on Monday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bill to increase penalties for fatal hit-and-run drivers failed to pass out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee on Monday.

Gavin's Law is named after Gavin Gladding, a popular Clovis Unified educator, who was hit and killed while jogging in 2018.

The bill would increase the maximum prison sentence from four to six years for drivers who flee the scene of deadly crashes.

In the case of Gladding, the 18-year-old driver was sentenced to three years but only served 13 months.

The law has previously passed in the California State Assembly twice but failed in the State Senate.

Monday's decision means the bill will not move forward during the legislative session.