Bicyclist hit and killed by truck in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after they say a bicyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon.Authorities say it happened near Friant Rd. and Audubon Dr.Police say a pickup truck turned west from Friant and hit the bicyclist.They are still investigating who had the right of way when the crash occurred.The bicyclist died from their injuries. Police have not identified them at this time.