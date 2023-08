For this week's edition of Friday Morning Football, Action News was in the North Valley with Golden Valley High School!

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friday Morning Football is back!

The first game of the season always sets the tone.

It's a chance for the Cougars to establish who they are and what their competitors can expect when they see them on the football field.

It's an all-Cougars matchup as Golden Valley faces the Escalon High Cougars.

Kick-off is set for 7 pm Friday.