Police investigating vandalism of art on Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The base of a sculpture which once stood along Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno was completely sawed off and it toppled over to the ground.

The artwork is made of brass and is very heavy.

It's called "Obos" and was created by George Tsutakawa, then later restored by the artist's son.

City leaders believe someone cut it using a portable electric saw but then couldn't carry it.

They say damage to art pieces is an ongoing problem.

"The city has experienced that problem," says Scott Mosher. "We have had some thefts of materials from the fountains."

The city says there are some surveillance cameras in the area which are being reviewed.

The art piece is now in a secure location until it can be repaired.

If you know anything about this vandalism, you are urged to contact Fresno Police.
