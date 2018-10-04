Garage fire leaves man with injuries in Southeast Fresno

A man is being treated for injuries after a fire in Southeast Fresno.It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning inside a detached garage at a home on Huntington and Tenth.When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the building.No one was inside but nearby they did find a man with burns that said he had been inside the garage when the fire started.He was taken to the hospital for treatment.Fire crews said it appears transients had been staying in the garage.The home on the property had been the scene of a previous fire and is vacant while under renovation.It is not yet known what caused the garage fire.