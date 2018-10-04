FIRE

Garage fire leaves man with injuries in Southeast Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. inside a detached garage at a home on Huntington and Tenth.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is being treated for injuries after a fire in Southeast Fresno.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning inside a detached garage at a home on Huntington and Tenth.

When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the building.

No one was inside but nearby they did find a man with burns that said he had been inside the garage when the fire started.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Fire crews said it appears transients had been staying in the garage.

The home on the property had been the scene of a previous fire and is vacant while under renovation.

It is not yet known what caused the garage fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefireFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Fuel tanks break out in flames in Porterville
CalFire receives $234 million in emergency funding
Firefighters douse house fire in Central Fresno
City garbage truck catches fires in Reedley
More fire
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News