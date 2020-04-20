Gas prices fall below $2 in Farmersville, lowest prices in California

The statewide stay-at-home order has fewer Californians on the road. Gas prices fell below $2 at some stations in Tulare County, as demand continues to drop due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday, it cost $1.55 a gallon at PJ Express Mart and Fastrip stations in Farmersville, according to GasBuddy.
Drivers also reported paying $1.59 at the AA Gas N Grub on Farmersville Boulevard and Visalia Road, and $1.79 per gallon at the Sinclair on Farmersville Boulevard and Ashley Street.
Customers in 13 states have seen gas prices for under a $1.
Prices are at their lowest level in over a decade, with the average price across the country sitting at $1.82 a gallon. The average is a dollar less than this time last year.
California prices sit higher than the national average. The average price for gas in the state is $2.81 per gallon, according to AAA.
