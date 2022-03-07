gas prices

California's average gas price hits new record high with $5.28 a gallon, AAA says

In Fresno, the average price of gas has risen 47.2 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy.
By
SAN FRANCISCO -- California hit another record for the average price of regular unleaded gas this weekend. AAA says the state is averaging $5.28 a gallon as of Sunday. That's up $0.11 from Saturday's average.

"Most California cities will likely move to $5.25 in the next week, we could eventually see California at $5.50," said Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy last Friday. Two days later and now the California average is $5.28 a gallon, a record state high according to AAA. All amidst talk that the United States is considering a ban on Russian oil imports due to the situation overseas. One that drivers we talked with are well aware of.

In Fresno, the average price of gas has risen 47.2 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy. Prices are 64 cents higher than they were a month ago in the city and a whole $1.54 up from last year.

The most expensive gas in Fresno is $5.99.

RELATED: Where to find cheaper gas options in Central California
Long lines could be seen at the Costco in South San Francisco where the price of gasoline continues to surge.

"These prices are ridiculous!" said Tammy Eiland of San Mateo.

"It's ridiculous!" said Ryan Beltran of San Bruno.

And that's coming from those paying Costco's $5.09 a gallon for regular unleaded, couple miles down the road and it's $5.69.

"It's not as sad as these poor people in Ukraine they have to worry about sleeping somewhere tonight so I'm not going to complain about the gas prices," said Vickie Herriott of San Bruno.

Those near Big Sur in Gorda, California may have a different tone though. The price there for regular unleaded is $7.59 a gallon. .

RELATED: Russia attack on Ukraine could lead to highest gas prices in California history, expert says
