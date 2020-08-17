SAN FRANCISCO -- Governor Gavin Newsom's Monday briefing on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic is shaping up to be a busy one.
Newsom teased an update to the COVID-19 state monitoring list, which determines which counties can reopen schools, indoor dining and other indoor businesses. The list has been frozen at 38 counties for weeks as the state recovered from a data backlog.
HEAT WAVE: Record-breaking heat reported in the Central Valley, no let up in sight
A heat wave has also swept the state, breaking world temperature records and prompting rolling blackouts to conserve energy.
At 10 a.m. Monday morning, Newsom announced he had signed an "emergency proclamation to free up energy capacity" and therefore reduce the need for rolling blackouts. The move allows "energy users and utilities to use backup energy sources to relieve pressure on the grid during peak times during the energy emergency," according to a press release.
WATCH LIST: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
As of Monday morning, California has 621,562 known COVID-19 cases and has seen 11,224 deaths.
LATEST FROM NEWSOM: California calls for online learning that is 'equivalent' of in-person classes
We will be streaming the governor's briefing at 12 pm. Check back here to watch it live.
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Gov. Newsom to announce COVID-19 watch list changes, discuss CA heat wave and power outages
Newsom signed an emergency order Monday morning to free up energy capacity amid record heat
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More