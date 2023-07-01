Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park reopening

The Generals Highway between the foothills and giant forest areas in Sequoia National Park is expected to fully reopen to drivers Saturday.

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Generals Highway between the foothills and giant forest areas in Sequoia National Park is expected to fully reopen to drivers Saturday.

It comes after it was closed for more than three months because of severe damage from a series of storms earlier this year.

Road construction is still taking place along two sections of the highway, so drivers are asked to use caution and reduce their speed.

Meanwhile, roads leading to the Mineral King area of Sequoia National Park and the Cedar Grove area of Kings Canyon National Park will remain closed.

Several campgrounds will also remain closed this summer.