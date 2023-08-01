Suspect arrested in southwest Fresno shooting death of 43-year-old man

An arrest has been made in connection to a double shooting in southwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arrest has been made in connection to a double shooting in southwest Fresno.

On June 8, 2023, officers received a ShotSpotter notification just before 7:30 am near South Geneva and Lorena avenues.

When officers arrived, they found 43-year-old Ibrahim Muhammad and a 57-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital but Muhammad passed away from his injuries.

Through their investigation, detectives identified the shooting suspect as 27-year-old Malik Nichols.

Nichols is currently in custody at the Fresno County Jail for an unrelated shooting and on Monday was additionally charged with the death of Muhammad.

Detectives still ask anyone with information on this incident to call the Fresno Police Department.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.