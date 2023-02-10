Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park set to reopen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park will reopen to the public Saturday.

That's after the area was closed early last month following damage from a series of winter storms that hit the area.

The reopening of the Generals Highway above Hospital Rock will once again provide access to the Giant Forest Museum, the General Sherman Tree and Wolverton Snowplay area.

Two areas along the highway with significant damage are continuing to be monitored closely.

The portion of the highway between Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will remain closed for the winter season.

Visitors are advised to check current conditions on the park's website.