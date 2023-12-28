Changes to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park in 2024

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you plan to visit Sequoia or Kings Canyon National Park, there are a few changes to keep in mind as we head into the new year.

Wuksachi Lodge is typically open year-round, but this year, it will be closed from January 7 through March 15.

Starting on January 1, annual national park passes can only be signed by one person to align with other agencies and protect against misuse.

There will also be an increase in campground fees.

A standard campsite will now cost $32, up from $28.

If you want to make a trip before these changes, a free Sequoia Shuttle runs through January 1.