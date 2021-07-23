Gig workers rally in Fresno in support of Right to Organize Act

One of the demonstrations was held in downtown Fresno at city hall Wednesday afternoon.
A nationwide strike is underway among rideshare, and delivery drivers, including DoorDash and Uber Eats.
Organizers said they're pushing for the right to organize and form a union to gain more benefits.
Proposition 22 was passed in November of last year, which made rideshare drivers and other gig-workers independent contractors.
However, rally participants said that's not exactly how it works.
"Independent contractors don't get treated like second-class workers. They're not independent contractors if they don't have the right to negotiate the terms of their contract," said volunteer organizer Hashid Kasama.
A spokesperson for the Protect App-based Drivers and Services Coalition said that since Prop 22 passed Uber Driver's earnings are up in California's two largest markets.