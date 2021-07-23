business

Gig workers rally in Fresno in support of Right to Organize Act

A nationwide strike is underway among rideshare, and delivery drivers, including DoorDash and Uber Eats.
EMBED <>More Videos

Gig workers rally in Fresno in support of Right to Organize Act

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rallies were held across California earlier this week in support of the Right to Organize Act that is currently stalled in the State Legislature.

One of the demonstrations was held in downtown Fresno at city hall Wednesday afternoon.

A nationwide strike is underway among rideshare, and delivery drivers, including DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Organizers said they're pushing for the right to organize and form a union to gain more benefits.

Proposition 22 was passed in November of last year, which made rideshare drivers and other gig-workers independent contractors.

However, rally participants said that's not exactly how it works.

"Independent contractors don't get treated like second-class workers. They're not independent contractors if they don't have the right to negotiate the terms of their contract," said volunteer organizer Hashid Kasama.

A spokesperson for the Protect App-based Drivers and Services Coalition said that since Prop 22 passed Uber Driver's earnings are up in California's two largest markets.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnobusinesslyftstrikeuber
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Fresno's Gazebo Gardens preparing to celebrate 100-year anniversary
Action News Morning Update
Grede focuses on lifting women, founders of color as 'Guest Shark'
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News