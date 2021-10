Gig workers rally in Fresno in support of Right to Organize Act

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rallies were held across California earlier this week in support of the Right to Organize Act that is currently stalled in the State Legislature.One of the demonstrations was held in downtown Fresno at city hall Wednesday afternoon.A nationwide strike is underway among rideshare, and delivery drivers, including DoorDash and Uber Eats.Organizers said they're pushing for the right to organize and form a union to gain more benefits. Proposition 22 was passed in November of last year, which made rideshare drivers and other gig-workers independent contractors.However, rally participants said that's not exactly how it works."Independent contractors don't get treated like second-class workers. They're not independent contractors if they don't have the right to negotiate the terms of their contract," said volunteer organizer Hashid Kasama.A spokesperson for the Protect App-based Drivers and Services Coalition said that since Prop 22 passed Uber Driver's earnings are up in California's two largest markets.