The Gilroy Garlic Festival is back as a drive-thru event

This year, the end-of-July tradition has been re-imagined to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and the delta variant.
Visitors can now enjoy a drive-thru event on Friday night and this weekend at Gilroy Presbyterian Church.
Organizers are calling it 'Gourmet Alley' and it runs until 7 and from 11 am-7 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
While people won't be able to walk around, the most important aspect to many remains - the food!
The menu includes Pepper Steak Sandwiches, Shrimp Scampi, and of course - what organizers say is 'world famous' garlic bread.
You can find more details on their website.