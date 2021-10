The Gilroy Garlic Festival is back as a drive-thru event

The Gilroy Garlic Festival is up and running again after two difficult years marked by a shooting in 2019 and then the pandemic.This year, the end-of-July tradition has been re-imagined to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and the delta variant.Visitors can now enjoy a drive-thru event on Friday night and this weekend at Gilroy Presbyterian Church.Organizers are calling it 'Gourmet Alley' and it runs until 7 and from 11 am-7 pm on Saturday and Sunday.While people won't be able to walk around, the most important aspect to many remains - the food!The menu includes Pepper Steak Sandwiches, Shrimp Scampi, and of course - what organizers say is 'world famous' garlic bread.You can find more details on their website