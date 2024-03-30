Good Sports: Selma native Richard Figueroa's journey to NCAA National title

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On the wrestling mat, Valley native Richard Figueroa has won everything, including a national championship.

But his journey to the top almost ended when he nearly quit the sport.

This March, Figueroa, a Selma High grad, claimed the national title at the NCAA Championships.

"She gets up, he won! and i was like what? that's when i fell to the ground did the sign of the cross, oh my god we won," said Francis Barocio, Richard's mom.

As is tradition, Francis anxiously watched, with a firm grasp on her rosary.

"I'm in the match with my kids, that's just how i am," said Francis.

As a 4-time CIF state champion wrestler in her own right, his sister, Gracie, knew this day would come.

"As soon as he gave us that like, oh he's got it in the bag," said Gracie.

"We always believed Richard would do this so we're not surprised," said Zeke Jones, the head coach of the Sun Devils.

To those on the outside, Richard's title run may look like an upset.

"Once i got to nationals and i felt the arena walked around it i was like oh this is easy money this is what I live for," explained Richard.

As the 8-seed at 125 pounds, Richard ran through the competition, only allowing points on escapes.

"Domination isn't just scoring points but like he said being stingy on defense and he didn't give up an offensive score," said Zeke.

After the win, Richard also paid tribute to his late friend, Jacob 'Pee Wee' Rivera.

"That was my best friend you know just by doing a celebration i mean we love breakdancing," said Richard.

In 2021, the former Selma wrestler lost his life in a tragic car accident while attending college at northwest tech in Kansas.

"My son took it really hard, my son had never dealt with death before," said Francis.

Francis says Arizona State immediately got Richard into counseling.

"Pee Wee might be gone but you gotta live for him you know he's not going to be able to be a national champion, he's not gonna be able to graduate college, he's not gonna be able to get married but you can," said Francis.

Despite three CIF state titles, Buchanan championship cowboy hats, and world medals, Richard's journey to nationals was almost over before it even started.

"I'm a winner you know and just losing just doesn't comprehend with me," said Richard.

With a rocky start to the season and some uncharacteristic losses, Richard was ready to quit the sport.

"Quitting was not going to be an option," said Francis.

"My mom didn't raise me to be a quitter so just having that mentality coming from a strong family, a strong community at Arizona State," added Richard.

With faith, family, and the sun devil staff behind him, Richard kept pushing.

"He has a big village and a lot of people sacrifice for him," said Francis.

"We had to remind him, 'Hey, we've been through a lot we know how to get out of this and you just gotta pick yourself up," added Gracie.

For Richard, the national title is not just his.

"My mom sacrificed a lot. still to this day working two jobs," Richard said.

"A big old weight has lifted off of me and (tears up) every dollar that everyone gave to support him and support us our debt is paid. so the next two that he does win it's gonna be for him," said Francis.

