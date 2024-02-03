Good Sports: Sierra Pacific girls' basketball coach celebrates another milestone

Those kids will continue to walk through the gym doors at 5 am, giving Coach Bush all the more reason to chase another title.

After beating Immanuel at home, Coach Bush recorded her 200th win, adding to her legacy as the school's all-time winningest coach.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you want to play for the Sierra Pacific girls' basketball team, you better wake up early.

"We work hard like every day," says senior Sina Alexander.

The Golden Bears are in the gym at 5:30 every morning for practice -- a coordinated decision by head coach Amy Bush.

"The rest of the afternoon to do their homework, have a life and be with their families," she said.

It gives Coach Bush even more time with one player, who also happens to be her daughter.

"She's a really good role model in my life," says Jonnna Bush.

"Once we walk into the house, I'm mom," Amy said.

But before the sun is even up - it's clear as day that the players love coach.

"The best coach you could ever ask for," says Andi Jones.

"A lot of these girls here want to play for her, so I love coach," Alexander said. "She's great."

For the past seven seasons, Assistant Coach Vincent Chavarin Jr. says he's watched Bush mold into a mentor.

"The immense teachings that she does in the game of basketball and the game of life," he said.

But the program's success did not come overnight.

"When we first started, we had girls that didn't know how to play basketball," Amy said.

In 2011, Bush would work with the school's first-ever girls team before taking over the reins in 2015.

"We're about building a program of sisterhood," Chavarin Jr. said.

Through team-building exercises like laser tag and bowling, that sisterhood turned into a powerhouse.

In 2018, they finished with a 32-5 record en route to a Division 5 State Championship.

"It's about us as a program and that we need everyone to do their part in order to be successful," Amy said.

That state title also happened to be Coach Bush's 100th win.

This January, she doubled it.

"She's really big on hating surprises," Chavarin Jr. said.

"She doesn't care about all that," Jones said. "She's just out here doing it because she loves it."

"She doesn't think it's a big deal but to us, it's a big deal because we wouldn't be here without her," Alexander said.

"Letting her know that we appreciate her and we're proud of all the things she's accomplished as a coach," Jonnna said.

Those kids will continue to walk through the gym doors at 5 am, giving Coach Bush all the more reason to chase another state title.

"I'm glad they see I truly care about them as people," Amy said. "It doesn't stop when they walk off the court."

