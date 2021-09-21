Investigators describe robbery, killing of Tulare Co. cashier as 'senseless act' of violence

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Investigators describe killing of Goshen cashier as 'senseless act'

GOSHEN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Heartbreak along Highway 99 at a gas station in Goshen.

"We have no information to indicate that this was part of a spree. It appears to be, have been, a random act," said Tulare County Sheriff's Sergeant Bryan Clower.

Early Sunday morning, 50-year-old Richard Harris was working at the Dino Mart at the Sinclair gas station when a person robbed the store and shot him.

Harris, a Visalia native, called 911 himself.

"He told the call taker he was robbed and then shot, and then no longer responding," said a dispatcher to responding deputies.

Tulare County Sheriff's deputies responded, but Harris died at the scene.

Detectives are now trying to determine why the suspect fired.

"I can tell you that the clerk did not put up a fight and, essentially, this is just a senseless act," said Sgt. Clower.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

An employee of the store didn't want to go on camera, but told Action News they've turned over surveillance video to investigators and said Harris was a nice guy who will be greatly missed.





Harris' family members were not ready to speak on camera Monday, but shared a GoFundMe account with Action News that describes Harris as a great man with an infectious smile.

They say he was known for saying, "I got you something" and surprising loved ones with gifts.

Most of all, family and friends said he was the person who would always show up in their time of need and they can't understand why someone would do this to him.



Detectives are still actively looking for video evidence and contacting witnesses in the area.

Family and friends, along with the sheriff's office, is asking anyone with information about what happened to come forward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
goshenhomicide
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News