Investigators describe robbery, killing of Tulare Co. cashier as 'senseless act' of violence

"We have no information to indicate that this was part of a spree. It appears to be, have been, a random act," said Tulare County Sheriff's Sergeant Bryan Clower.
Early Sunday morning, 50-year-old Richard Harris was working at the Dino Mart at the Sinclair gas station when a person robbed the store and shot him.
Harris, a Visalia native, called 911 himself.
"He told the call taker he was robbed and then shot, and then no longer responding," said a dispatcher to responding deputies.
Tulare County Sheriff's deputies responded, but Harris died at the scene.
Detectives are now trying to determine why the suspect fired.
"I can tell you that the clerk did not put up a fight and, essentially, this is just a senseless act," said Sgt. Clower.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
An employee of the store didn't want to go on camera, but told Action News they've turned over surveillance video to investigators and said Harris was a nice guy who will be greatly missed.
Family members and friends have shared these pictures with @ABC30 of Richard (Rick) Harris. (He is on the right in the group picture.) Family & friends say he had an infectious smile, was the person who would always show up in your time of need & was an ‘amazing soul’. pic.twitter.com/Yd8fvwQBq3— Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) September 20, 2021
A GoFundMe account has been created to help with memorial costs and any other related expenses. @ABC30 https://t.co/1Bkx0W1iok— Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) September 20, 2021
Harris' family members were not ready to speak on camera Monday, but shared a GoFundMe account with Action News that describes Harris as a great man with an infectious smile.
They say he was known for saying, "I got you something" and surprising loved ones with gifts.
Most of all, family and friends said he was the person who would always show up in their time of need and they can't understand why someone would do this to him.
Detectives are still actively looking for video evidence and contacting witnesses in the area.
Family and friends, along with the sheriff's office, is asking anyone with information about what happened to come forward.