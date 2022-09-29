  • Watch Now

2 dead, 1 injured after shooting near a dairy in Goshen, Tulare Co. Sheriff confirms

Tulare County Sheriff's deputies and firefighters respond to a shooting near a dairy in Goshen.
Tulare County Sheriff's Office

GOSHEN, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office reported that two people died in a shooting near a dairy on Avenue 304 near Road 48 in Goshen Thursday morning.

Deputies who arrived at the scene said that one other person was injured in the shooting.

Tulare County Sheriff's deputies and firefighters respond to a shooting near a dairy in Goshen. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office)
Tulare County Sheriff's Office

The injured victim was taken to a hospital nearby.

The report of an incident came in around 10:30 a.m.

There is no word on the suspect at this time.

Detectives are currently on the scene investigating the shooting.

