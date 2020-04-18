Health & Fitness

Grandparents wrap selves in trash bags, wear scuba masks to visit grandkids

Two grandparents couldn't go another day without hugging their grandsons, so they wrapped themselves in plastic trash bags and wore scuba gear to visit.
By ABC7.com staff
VENTURA, Calif. -- This may not be an officially-approved method of protecting oneself from COVID-19.

But the grandparents of four little boys in Ventura say they could not go one more day without hugging their grandkids.

So, they wrapped themselves up in plastic trash bags and scuba gear and went to visit.

Watch the video above to see how the visit went.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessventuraventura countycoronavirus californiacoronavirusgrandparents
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Updates on California's response to COVID-19 pandemic
Central California coronavirus cases
81-year-old Valley woman sews dozens of face masks during COVID-19 crisis
Woman arrested in Madera County on child pornography charges
Woman killed in Kings County head-on crash, drugs or alcohol a possible factor
One suspect dead after chase leads to deputy-involved shooting in Bakersfield
Selma Police: Man started eight fires in 30 minutes
Show More
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Florida beach reopens as states begin easing stay-at-home restrictions
Caltrans allows food trucks to operate in rest areas to help support truckers
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
More TOP STORIES News