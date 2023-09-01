Some Fresno County residents will switch how they throw away food waste

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- SB 1383 is a statewide mandate for California residents to change the way they dispose of their food.

Enforcement in Fresno County starts Thursday, specifically in unincorporated areas of the county.

People will be expected to put their food waste in their green waste garbage cans.

It's a process more commonly known as composting.

"The state of California requires for jurisdictions throughout the state to implement organics recycling," said Fresno County Principal Staff Analyst Annie Marie Shelton.

The reason for the switch is to help with a greenhouse gas released from landfills throughout California.

"The idea is if you remove that material and then take that material and put it a composting facility, a certified composting facility, that will kind of mitigate some of those gases that come out of the landfill," said Shelton.

Garbage haulers will be responsible for monitoring people's waste.

Some people we spoke to were not thrilled with the idea of switching where they dump their food.

Raw Fresno restaurant owner Naomi Hendrix says reducing food waste is a way of life for her.

"We just put our scraps into a bucket, and then we keep those buckets stacked in the refrigerator. We have a big refrigerator, and then the farmers come and pick it all up," said Hendrix.

And she's owned Raw Fresno for almost a decade.

"Food does matter, and where you're composting it, where you're getting rid of it, or what you're putting in your body, it matters," said Hendrix.

The County said if you have food waste in your trash can, that's okay.

After September 1st, you'll want to make sure to switch your food waste to the green waste can.

