'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20 tease: What can we expect?

Chandra Wilson and Kevin McKidd reveal where we stand and what lies ahead for fans

'Grey's Anatomy' veterans reveal what fans can expect during this 20th season of the iconic show.

LOS ANGELES -- After an emotional reunion with some of the "Grey's Anatomy" original cast on the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Chandra Wilson is ready to look ahead.

"It's season 20, which is a huge season," Wilson told On The Red Carpet at the Walt Disney Company Emmys party.

And while we tried (and failed) to get Wilson to give us some season 20 details, she did reveal there will not be any big time jumps in the premiere.

"We're picking up exactly where we left off in that season finale, so no time has really passed."

Time seems to be a running theme for the writers and producers this season, as in, there isn't enough!

"It's our most truncated season we've ever had, with ten little baby episodes! I'm like, we can't make you cry ten times in a row," Wilson exclaimed. "But they're having to pull out all of their creative guns in order to make ten episodes... have the same bang that we usually do in 20, 22, 24 episodes."

In other words, it's going to be emotional.

At the helm of Season 20, episode one? Dr. Owen Hunt himself, Kevin McKidd.

"I just directed the premiere episode... just finished it last week. And it's my 40th episode I've directed," McKidd said.

"Grey's Anatomy" is TV's longest-running medical drama, with more than 400 episodes in the books. McKidd said he is honored to be part of a show with such a legacy.

"From the moment we all started on the show to now, we're all pinching ourselves going 'How can this be? How can this still exist as a show?' And yet it continues. And we all just feel really lucky and blessed, you know."

Season 20 of "Grey's Anatomy" premieres March 14 on ABC.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this ABC station.