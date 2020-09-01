Grocery stores across California now required to limit indoor capacity

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From cleaning carts and cutting capacity, grocery stores across the state are now required to limit the number of shoppers allowed inside at a time.Fresno County, as well as many other surrounding counties, is in the purple tier of the Governor's new reopening blueprint.This means grocery stores can continue to stay open, but they can only allow 50 percent of their usual capacity in at a time.Ron Fong with the California Grocers Association says it's a protocol they've already been following, the only difference now is that it's a statewide mandate."We implemented it in March to make sure we didn't have too many people in the stores," he said. "We were already self metering and when we were at 50 percent, we waited until people left the store."Since March, grocery store employees have not only made sure the shelves were stocked, but cleaned as well."We have reduced hours, we are taking hours before customers come in to deep clean," Fong said.Other grocery stores, such as Whole Foods, posted on their website they've not only done extra cleaning, but have required both employees and customers to wear masks.We spoke with Jeffrey Park as he left Trader Joes, and he says he's noticed a big reduction in the number of people being let inside at a time."Yes, immensely," he said. "In the past, I'd have to say 'excuse me' every three seconds."He says that inside, they've placed social distancing markers on the floor to keep shoppers apart."For the most part, I feel like they're doing a good job," he said."The main reason we've been able to stay open is because of enforcing these protocols," Fong said.Shoppers are still able to bring their reusable bags to grocery stores, however, to limit spreading germs, grocery store employees will not be bagging your groceries and you will be required to do it yourself.