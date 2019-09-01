texas news

Authorities identify gunman in deadly Odessa shooting

ODESSA, Texas -- Authorities have identified the gunman who opened fire at random in the West Texas city of Odessa as 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator.

Odessa police say the death toll is now seven after Ator was stopped by state troopers opened fire and fled, shooting people at random. Police later shot the gunman.

Odessa police spokesman Steve LeSueur said Sunday that at least one person remains in "life-threatening" condition.

Police said Saturday afternoon that they were looking for at least one suspect who was "driving around Odessa shooting at random people."

RELATED: Death toll rises to 7 in Midland-Odessa shooting in West Texas

The shooting set off a chaotic afternoon in which police reported that a suspect hijacked a U.S. Postal Service vehicle and began firing at random in the area of Odessa and Midland, hitting multiple people. Police initially reported that there could be more than one shooter, but Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke says authorities now believe it was one shooter.



Police said just after 5:30 p.m. local time that there was no continuing active shooter threat, saying the gunman had been killed near the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa.

EMBED More News Videos

Five people are dead after a shooting in Midland-Odessa, Texas, according to local authorities. A total of 21 people were shot, and the gunman is among the dead.



Midland Memorial Hospital said it received six patients connected to the shooting, three of whom were in critical condition. Medical Center Hospital in Odessa received 13 patients, including one who has died, seven in critical condition, two in serious condition, two who were treated and released and one child under the age of 2 years old who was transferred to another facility in North Texas for further care.

A Midland officer, an Odessa officer, and a DPS trooper were among the injured. The trooper's injuries were non-life-threatening, Midland Mayor Jerry Morales told CNN, and the Midland officer underwent surgery.

Odessa is about 20 miles southwest of Midland. Both are more than 300 miles west of Dallas and lie along Interstate 20 approximately at the midpoint between El Paso and Fort Worth.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas newsgun violenceactive shooteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
West Texas shooting victim kept asking about her baby: doctor
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
Odessa woman says gunman who killed 4 pointed gun at her
Matthew McConaughey joins Univ. of Texas as film professor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family IDs victim of downtown Fresno DUI crash as Fresno State student
Car-to-car shooting injures one in Fresno, victims detained
Fresno State falls to USC, 31-23 in the Bulldogs season opener
West Texas shooting victim kept asking about her baby: doctor
Fresno Grizzlies cancel 'Bark in the Park' because of heat
Kevin Hart injured in car crash, CHP says
Creek Fire: 680 acres, 40 percent contained, CAL FIRE Tulare Co. says
Show More
Authorities looking for inmate who escaped Fresno Co. conservation camp
CHP officers out in full force for Labor Day weekend
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
Grape stakes, debris go up in flames in Fresno Co., firefighters battle blaze
Selma pays police chief $125,000 settlement, can't discuss why he left
More TOP STORIES News