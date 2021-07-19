Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State's Haley and Hanna Cavinder join us in the studio

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of 5'6" guards in the Fresno State women's basketball team grabbed headlines earlier this month when NCAA athletes were able to finally profit off their name, image, and likeness.Haley and Hanna Cavinder joined Action News as our first studio guests since starting Bulldog Breakdown. They spoke about their summer, their visit to Times Square, and the changes in their life now that the market has opened up for them.