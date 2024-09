Police looking to identify suspect who's stealing handbags in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford police are asking for help to identify a man who's stealing items out of women's handbags while they're shopping.

This is believed to be the suspect who followed a woman into a grocery store on Sunday and then took her wallet from her purse.

Police say he's involved in several incidents in which women were unknowingly robbed while they were shopping.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact Hanford Police.