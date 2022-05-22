fentanyl

Hanford police officer, K9 hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl

EMBED <>More Videos

Hanford officer, K9 hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A K9 and his handler are both recovering after they were exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

The officer pulled over a driver in the area of 12th and Greenfield in Hanford.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Eduardo Opazo and when the officer got to his window they noticed some sort of white substance on Opazo's shirt.

He was detained and a K9 officer and K9 Krash were called to the scene to do a check of the vehicle.

When Krash got to the driver's seat he started acting strangely and became unconscious.

He was rushed to a nearby veterinary clinic and was given Narcan. While at the vet, the K9 handler started feeling lightheated and was taken to the hospital.

Both the officer and Krash are now recovering and Opazo has been booked into the Kings County Jail.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hanfordfentanylk 9
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FENTANYL
Fresno mother shares son's story on National Fentanyl Awareness Day
Enough fentanyl to kill 4.7M people found in CA minivan, DA says
Authorities announce arrests in connection to drug trafficking ring
New state bill aims to fight fentanyl crisis in Central CA and beyond
TOP STORIES
Fresno police catch suspect after he falls out of Save Mart ceiling
ABC30 editor spotted suspect in Fresno Save Mart, alerted employees
UPDATE: Man drowns in Lost Lake in Fresno County
Merced Co. offers free culinary classes for students of all abilities
'Absolutely terrified' teen boy dies hours after 'sextortion' scam
Runner dies after collapsing at finish line of Brooklyn Half Marathon
First formula flights from Europe to arrive this weekend
Show More
Some peanut butter recalled for potential salmonella
Dog battles mountain lion to save owner's life
At least 1 dead, 44 injured after tornado strikes northern Michigan
Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs
27-year-old man fatally shot by police officer in central Fresno ID'd
More TOP STORIES News